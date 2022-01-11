Over 30 pounds of meth seized in Winston-Salem arrest; $3.6 million in drugs found, police say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Millions of dollars worth of narcotics and firearms have been seized in a Forsyth County drug bust.
According to a release, a detective with the Forsyth County Drug Task Force received a community tip about a home on Nicholson Road in Winston-Salem.
An investigation led to the detectives obtaining a search warrant at the residence on Dec. 23, 2021.
Officers arrested Jonathan Duwyane Schultz, 36, of Winston-Salem, and he was charged with
- two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine
- felony trafficking cocaine
- felony trafficking heroin
- felony trafficking MDMA
- felony manufacturing cocaine
- felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance
- felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance
- felony possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin
- felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- felony possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA
- six counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for use, keeping, or selling of a controlled substance
- five counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- two counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm
- felony alter/remove serial number from firearm
Schultz was granted no bond.
Officers say that they seized the following at the Nicholson Road residence:
- 153.4 grams of cocaine
- 50 grams of Fentanyl
- 7.9 pounds of marijuana
- 28.7 grams of MDMA
- 31.6 pounds of methamphetamine
- an assortment of Adderall, Oxycodone, and Suboxone
- $1,520.00
- five firearms
- two vehicles.
Police say the street value of the drugs seized during the course of this investigation is around $3.6 million.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.