Over 30 charges issued, wanted suspect arrested after chase at ‘Click it or Ticket’ checkpoint in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement issued over 30 charges and arrested a wanted suspect at a checkpoint in Davidson County, kicking off this week’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic & Criminal Enforcement Unit partnered with the Highway Safety Program to conduct stops around Lake Road, Upper Lake Road, Johnstontown Road and Stemp Everhart Road in Thomasville for the beginning of “Click It or Ticket.”

Thomasville Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Davidson County Emergency Communications, Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit and the Davidson County chapter of Mother’s Against Drunk Driving participated.

During the event, officers issued 30 charges including driving with a revoked license, not having insurance, seatbelt violations and felony drug violations.

They also arrested Bryan Christopher Shell, who was wanted by Probation & Parole, following a chase.

Deputies say officers tried to stop him, but he got out of the vehicle at a home on the 300 block of Calvin Road and ran away. He was captured a short time later.

Shell was charged with felony speeding to elude, careless and reckless driving, speeding, seat belt violation, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession of fentanyl, misdemeanor possession of morphine, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, delaying and obstructing.