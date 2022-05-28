THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a massive power outage affecting the City of Thomasville on Saturday.

2,448 people in the Thomasville area are currently without power, according to Duke Energy.

The outage is not only affecting homes but also traffic signals in the area. Thomasville Fire & Rescue is urging people to treat lights without functioning traffic signals as four-way stop signs.

There is no word on what is causing the outage, Duke Energy estimates that power will be restored by 1 p.m.