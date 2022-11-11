BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — ‘Numerous’ firearms were seized from a felon that was allegedly threatening to hurt himself and others, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says that on Monday deputies responded to a home on Burch Bridge Road in Burlington about a person shooting a gun and making threats against himself and others. When they arrived, they identified the subject as Christopher Michael Caulder.

Deputies detained Caulder due to threatening statements he made. Caulder is a convicted felon. A witness said that Caulder had “numerous” firearms and ammunition in the home. They executed a search warrant and found 21 firearms, including three short barrel rifles with fixed stocks, a fully automatic machine gun, thousands of rounds of ammunition, body armor, a gas mask and a “large amount” of firearm accessories.

Caulder was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center under a $350,000 bond. He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and four counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.