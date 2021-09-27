Southwest elementary, middle, high schools on remote learning due to power outage in High Point

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three Guilford County schools operating on remote learning today due to a power outage.

Duke Energy reports around 1100 customers are without power early Monday, caused by a car hitting their equipment.

High Point police say this was a single-vehicle crash around the 800 block of Skeet Club Road. There are no injuries reported and no word on the cause of the crash.

Due to this outage, Southwest Elementary, Southwest Middle and Southwest High School are on remote learning for Monday.

According to the website, the initial outage was reported around 1:50 a.m. Current estimates put restoration for most of those outages around 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter