Southwest elementary, middle, high schools on remote learning due to power outage in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three Guilford County schools operating on remote learning today due to a power outage.

Duke Energy reports around 1100 customers are without power early Monday, caused by a car hitting their equipment.

High Point police say this was a single-vehicle crash around the 800 block of Skeet Club Road. There are no injuries reported and no word on the cause of the crash.

Due to this outage, Southwest Elementary, Southwest Middle and Southwest High School are on remote learning for Monday.

According to the website, the initial outage was reported around 1:50 a.m. Current estimates put restoration for most of those outages around 4 p.m.