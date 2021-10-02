Over 100 residents in Winston-Salem evacuated from Granville Apartments after gas leak

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are working to repair a gas leak on Saturday after over 100 residents were evacuated from the Granville Apartments, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The Winston Salem Police Department and WSFD are currently working on the 1100 block of East Academy Street.

Piedmont Natural Gas is also helping repair the gas leak.

Academy Street from Peters Creek Parkway to Granville Drive will remain closed while repair work is being done.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Update.. PNG is on the scene working to control the leak. Over 100 residents have been evacuated from the Granville apartments. FCEMS and WS transit authority are on scene assisting with the evacuated. #WSFire. 107 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) October 2, 2021