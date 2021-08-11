‘Our family is still in deep grief’; Crump, co-counsel announce civil lawsuit against Davidson County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of Fred Cox Jr’s family

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Ben Crump and co-counsel filed a civil lawsuit against the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Michael Hill and others on behalf of the family of Fred Cox Jr.

The federal lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. The plaintiff is Tenicka S. Shannon, Fred’s mother, who is also the administrator of his estate.

A plain-clothed Davidson County deputy shot and killed 18-year-old Cox in November 2020. Cox was at Living Water Baptist Church for a funeral. Investigators said cars drove by and people started shooting at the crowd outside the church. The Cox family attorney told FOX8 that Cox was rushing people to safety when he was shot.

The complaint has six counts including use of excessive force by the deputy, a claim of patterns and practices in the Sheriff’s office that violate the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments, wrongful death battery and negligence, and survival battery and negligence, meaning the deputy caused malicious and needless bodily harm and reasonable care was not taken to prevent those injuries.

“We miss him so badly, but our sadness is compounded with sheer confusion about how this tragedy possibly could have happened,” Fred’s mother, Tanicka Shannon, said.