Organizers, businesses getting ready for High Point Market

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The countdown is on for the start of the High Point Market.

Designers, buyers, and volunteers from around the world are in the Triad during the next two weeks.

“We’re ready,” said Cindy Hall, the vice president of merchandising at Sherrill Furniture Company. “We have a lot of product.”

The fall market comes after a canceled market in spring 2020 and two scaled-down markets with virtual showrooms during the height of the pandemic.

“No matter how far in advance you plan for market, I don’t know, it just sneaks up on us,” Hall said. “Right now, we’re just putting out the last touches.”

The High Point Market is known as the largest home furnishings trade show in the world.

One by one, designers are setting up after staying home last year.

Hall is ready to welcome back clients hungry for never-before-seen products.

“This business is really built on relationships and so to see my friends and my contacts from over the years that’s always a special time in market,” Hall said.

Customer Service Representative Mercy Wilson at the JH Adams Inn on North Main Street checked in travelers from around the world. This week the inn is fully booked.

“Usually we fill up pretty fast,” Wilson said. “Normally up to a year out is when you’re allowed to start booking.”

Extra staffing was added to make sure new and old visitors feel welcome after room cancellations last year.

“This year people are trying to get in to make up for last year and try to get out of the house,” Wilson said.

The food is hot down the street at 98 Asian Bistro on North Main Street.

“You can never be truly prepared for it,” said Tu Sen, the owner of the bistro. “To be in High Point and serve people from all over the world is a blessing.”

A food, drink and staffing shortage is not stopping Sen from whipping up meals for walk-ins and private parties.

Sen told FOX8 she’s prepared to work all day and night.

“Please just be patient with us because I know you guys are tired with what you’re doing on your feet all day but we’re going to do our best, I promise,” Sen said.

No matter the role, people are glad the market is back.

“You spend a lot of time working on every piece making sure that every detail is right and so to see it all kind of come together is like a really special time,” Hall said.

A spokesperson for the High Point Market Authority told FOX8 pre-registration is the strongest it’s been since the start of the pandemic.

The official market kickoff is Oct. 16 and it runs through Oct. 20.