Organizations prepare for Afghan refugees in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Right now, dozens of refugees from Afghanistan are headed to Greensboro seeking asylum.

As they look to build a new life in the Tar Heel State, people in the Triad community are stepping in to make sure they have what they need to get them started.

On Tuesday, volunteers from College Park: An American Baptist Church were putting put the final touches on a home for one of the Afghan families.

The mission, organized through NC African Services Coalition, is to ensure these families have a roof over their heads, some groceries and transportation.

Five different families from Afghanistan are expected to start their new lives at one Greensboro apartment complex as early as Wednesday. Luckily, they won’t have to figure it out alone.

“We put in the air conditioning unit; we’ve put in the couch. We’ve moved in a bunch of bedding, we’ve checked out where we can put the washer and dryer,” said Michael Usey, pastor at College Park.

It’s not just volunteers from this church, it’s people from different religious congregations and community members too.

They said they wanted to welcome Afghan refugees to their new homes in a way they too would want to be welcomed.

As volunteers drilled pieces of a TV stand together, others built a brand-new baby bed for one family; stocking it with some toys too.

It’s for a couple in their 20s, traveling across the world from Afghanistan, with their 2-year-old and newborn daughters.

“Can you imagine leaving a war-torn country when you’re pregnant? I’m pretty sure she was probably born in Germany or one of the military bases,” Usey said.

It’s a grim reminder of what Afghans are dealing with after American troops were pulled out — leading to a country under siege by Taliban rulers.

Over the next six months, roughly 30 volunteers from College Park have committed to help with tutoring efforts, enrolling some in schools, provide them with transportation and helping them find jobs.

“The easy part is finding a place, finding furnishing and getting them moved in. Then the really critical part is the months and even years moving forward,” volunteer Don Prince said. “If you can just imagine coming to a strange country, different customs, different ways of life and you need someone to guide you through that process.”

Most of all, they plan to befriend these families and hope the Triad community will too.

“I’m looking forward to what they can teach me about their culture, about god, about life and making kind of life-long friends with them,” Usey said.

If you would like to donate, volunteer or be a sponsor, click here.