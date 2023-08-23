BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) —Mold issues are forcing Alamance-Burlington Schools to delay the start of the school year, which is scheduled for Sept. 5. Parents are now scrambling to make arrangements for their kids, but several organizations and programs are stepping up to help.

Students were supposed to head back to school on Aug. 28. After hearing the news about the delayed start, several businesses knew parents would need help and decided to lend a helping hand.

“I really like school, so that’s the reason why I was a little sad,” said Elise Rowbottom, an ABSS student.

“I was just very surprised. I did not think it would affect all the schools. I thought it was something that they were on top of, that they were going to take care of it. I just did not realize that it would affect everybody,” said Melissa Rowbottom, a parent.

Rowbottom recently retired as a teacher with the Alamance-Burlington School System. Her daughter is a third-grade student in the district. While she is able to stay home with her daughter during the week until the delayed first day of school, she said this could be an issue for other families.

“I was thinking that it would be very hard for them because all of a sudden, they have to find childcare that they did not have before. But I think there’s so many places available … I’m sure people will step up and provide that extra childcare,” Rowbottom said.

Burlington Recreation and Parks jumped into action and plans to offer childcare options for families impacted by the delayed start. They are offering rec days from Aug. 28 through Sept. 1 for kindergarten through grade at Thataways Youth Center In Burlington from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at $15 per day per child.

“We have gotten so much positive response, which we do appreciate, and we put it all together very last minute, and we’re very happy … and glad to provide this service for families in the community that really need it next week,” the City of Burlington’s Youth Programming Supervisor Leah Podolle said.

Isaac’s Martial Arts is also offering a camp that same week as a childcare option. They made the decision to offer it within an hour of seeing the school district’s announcement about the delayed start.

”Our parents were extremely thankful … Our parents need to work hard in this community, so we help them out. So that was really easy to make that decision as soon as I heard it,” said Erica Smith, Isaac’s Martial Arts owner.

Both Burlington Recreation and Parks and Isaac’s Martial Arts have limited availability for next week’s child care option but at this time, are still accepting registration.

Burlington Recreation and Parks said most of its staff are teachers, and the current space for children is impacted as they work out staffing for next week.