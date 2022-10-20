Devin Clark, 18, in a photo from his family and Lyric Woods, 14, in a photo from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Assistant Orange County District Attorney exclusively confirmed to CBS 17 that the suspect wanted in the murders of two teens within the county will move to Superior Court and he will be tried as an adult in 15 calendar days.

“I can say that we have made the decision to seek transfer of this case to superior court and prosecute this case in adult court. There are still some procedures that have to be met while the case is in juvenile court to get the case transfer, and that will take a minimum of 15 days to effectuate those procedures,” Jeff Nieman said.

The 17-year-old suspect linked to the murder of two teenagers in Orange County is in North Carolina and appeared in court on Tuesday. He is suspected in the murder of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark from September.

Orange County and the DA’s Office released a statement saying they have decided to proceed with the following:

That it does anticipate proceeding in superior (adult) court in this case. That there are certain procedural timelines in juvenile court that they have to follow. That those procedures will take a minimum of 15 days. That while the case is still in juvenile court, they will continue to abide by the laws of juvenile confidentiality which limit the information we can disseminate publicly.