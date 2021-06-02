Onward Kernersville moves forward with initiative to plan the next 20 years

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Onward Kernersville initiative is moving forward after the town’s Board of Alderman approved a list of goals to better plan the next 20 years.

Some of the goals include live music at the downtown Farmers’ Market and connected sidewalks for better accessibility around town.

“How does our community continue to feel small yet stay with the times and be ready to accept those businesses and people that want to come into our community?“ said Chris Comer, president and CEO of the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce.

There are four focus areas: Quality of life, Transportation, Development and Services, all narrowed down from months of meetings and public input.

“We have a beautiful downtown, we feel there’s an opportunity to create more development within downtown and the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Jeff Hatling, Kernersville’s Community Development director.

Also part of the Onward Kernersville vision, a plan to calm traffic in some areas, and to improve accessibility.

“We have a senior transit program right now and we really want to build off that,” Hatling said. “We also recognize the need to work with the surrounding jurisdictions for transit for work forces, coming into Triad Business Park and other business areas.”

FOX8 showed the list of goals to several people living and working in town.

“Developing an independent arts and culture scene for Kernersville, that would be great, because I think for me there are people that want to be more involved with the arts but the arts are more so in Winston and Greensboro,” Celena Little said.

Bobby Scarlett owns Scarlett’s Creek downtown. He supported initiatives to get more people to support small businesses.

“I saw something about the shuttles, that I thought was a good idea get people to a little bit more to the extended stores in town,” he said.

The list of goals was approved Tuesday night.

Hatling says there’s no set timeline for projects yet. They’ll be forming a steering committee to work on prioritizing the list.