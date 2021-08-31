Ongoing HVAC issues put Smith High School on remote learning, Ragsdale back open

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County school will be on remote learning today.

Smith and Ragsdale High Schools sent students home Monday due to air conditioning failures. Ragsdale will reopen Tuesday as normal, but Smith Highb School will not.

Tuesday morning an alert on Smith High School’s website read that due to the ongoing air conditioning issues, they will be on remote learning for the day. They expect to be back to regular classes Wednesday, according to the website.

After-school sports practices will be held at normal times.