One of the Mineral Springs splash pads temporarily closed in Winston-Salem after fence vandalized

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Von brings his daughter to the splash pad nearly three times a week.

“The Mineral Springs pool is right there by my house. So after we teach her the basic information for school like math skills and reading skills, this is our break before we go eat lunch,” said Von, a regular at the splash pad.

The splash pad his daughter normally enjoys is now guarded by a picnic table and red caution tape.

Heather Candelora is the aquatic supervisor with Winston Salem Parks and Recreation. She says right now the area surrounding the pad may not be safe.

“We had some vandalism overnight. They broke open our fence. And with a hole in the fence like that, we can’t open the splash pad. Sharp edges on the hole on the fence, and kids can get through it. We can’t allow them to go back and forth,” Candelora said.

Von says hearing about the vandalism shocks him.

“That broke our heart because we were just here yesterday,” he said.

Not only is the splash pad temporarily closed, so is the Washington Park playground. It’s shut down for construction until further notice.

Von says that while a few summer activities are now off limits, he’s happy to have other options, especially at Mineral Springs.

“Kids love water and being around water, just to have the other side of the pool and the other side open

is an excellent situation,” Von said. “That the vandalism on one side didn’t stop the fun for all summer.”

“Kids are bummed. It’s unfortunate because we don’t want the kids to be bummed out. Luckily, we have several other options between the swimming pool and other splash pads in the city,” Candelora said.

As far as the vandalism, Parks and Recreation officials say they have park rangers looking into it. They also reached out to local contractors to get the fence fixed.

They’re hoping to get it repaired within the next few weeks.