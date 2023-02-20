HAW RIVER, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a second man is injured after a shooting in Haw River.

According to the Haw River police, they responded to a home on Second Street just before 11 p.m. Sunday after getting reports of “shots fired” and possibly a “home invasion” call.

When officers got to the scene, they found Ervin Lee Jones, 57, of Burlington, dead. Another victim was taken to the hospital and his condition is considered serious. Investigators do not believe this is a random act of violence.

The Haw River Police Department is being assisted by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, SBI and Alamance County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haw River Police Department at (336) 578-4141 or Alamance County-Wide Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.