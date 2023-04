(WGHP) — This year’s Outdoor Adventure Festival and Expo runs from Friday to Sunday in Downtown Pilot Mountain.

Old Crow Medicine Show will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Armfield Civic and Recreation Center Park. The Grammy Award-winning band wrote their hit “Wagon Wheel” co-authored using an arrangement from Bob Dylan.

Tickets are available for $30 per person through Pilot Mountain’s website. Guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.