Old Crow Medicine Show, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band among others announced for MerleFest 2022 lineup

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — MerleFest has announced more acts for its 2022 festival.

On Monday, MerleFest announced that Old Crow Medicine Show, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Steep Canyon Rangers, Allison Russell and We Banjo 3 would be joining previously announced performers such as Emmylou Harris, Greensky Bluegrass and Rissi Palmer.

MerleFest takes place on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

“We are so excited to welcome music fans back to the campus of Wilkes Community College in the spring,” says MerleFest’s new Festival Director, Wes Whitson.

From the MerleFest release:

Additional acts announced include Darrell Scott, Alison Brown, 49 Winchester, Arlo McKinley, Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, The Arcadian Wild, Caleb Caudle, and Dr. Bacon. In addition to those mentioned above, the following artists and bands were previously announced in late 2021: Andy May, Banknotes, Carol Rifkin, Charles Welch, Donna the Buffalo, Happy Traum, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, Jerry Douglas, Jim Lauderdale, Joe Smothers, Kruger Brothers, Laura Boosinger, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill, Pete & Joan Wernick, Peter Rowan, Presley Barker, Roy Book Binder, Sam Bush, Scythian, T. Michael Coleman, The InterACTive Theatre of Jef, The Local Boys, The Waybacks, Tony Williamson, and Wayne Henderson.

MerleFest 2022 will be held April 28-May 1 in Wilkesboro.