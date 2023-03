LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington Fire Department is on the scene of an oil spill

Fire officials say a large oil leak began from an adjacent business that caused unsafe driving conditions and spread down South Main Street.

Mutual aid has been called in from Salisbury and NCDOT is on the scene with a sand truck.

No accidents or injuries have been reported in relation to the spill.

The cause of the leak is still under investigation.