STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Low humidity and dry conditions are impacting the ongoing fight against the Sauratown Mountain fire.

According to the NC Forestry Service, ground crews have continued to monitor containment lines, and say that the fire continues to be 69% contained, at a total of 833 acres.

“Reburn picked up across the fire area,” according to a release, stating that this was most significant along the eastern perimeter below Sauratown Mountain Road, however all areas of reburn are within the containment lines.

“A primary objective for operations personnel is conducting the planned strategic firing operation, also known as a burnout operation, along that eastern perimeter of the fire. Once this firing operation is complete, heavy pockets of fuel that are producing smoke and heat will be deep into the fire’s interior and no longer threatening escape along control lines,” the release states.

This burnout operation will happen around 1 p.m. on Friday, and people in the area can expect to see an increase in smoke on Friday afternoon.

No one has been hurt in the Sauratown Mountain fire, which has been burning since Saturday. One primary structure and one outbuilding had “minor” damage.

“While a state-issued ban on open burning was lifted for 30 Western North Carolina counties at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, the public is urged to be vigilant and use extreme caution when burning outdoors.”

The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.