ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are investigating a fuel leak in Archdale.

According to Guil-Rand Fire, their department is checking on a fuel leak in the area of Bonnie Place, NC 62 and W. White Street. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. when someone at Circle K reported a gasoline odor.

Businesses in the area are being evacuated.

The fire department discovered a leak from an underground tank had reached a storm drain and into a nearby creek.

The fire department says that the leak is contained and emergency management is on the scene. They’re waiting on a company to help remove the gasoline.

Archdale Police Department is on the scene as well.