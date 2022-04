LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are investigating a crash involving a school bus and truck in southern Guilford County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. on Highway 62 at Johns Point Court in Liberty.

Troopers say EMS workers checked out two children on the scene, and they were fine.

The two children were then released to their parents.

The cause of the crash is unknown.