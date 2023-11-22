STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials offered another update on the ongoing fight against the fire atop Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, officials say that Tuesday’s heavy rains “stopped the forward progression” of the fire, meaning it hasn’t grown past the last figure of 750 acres, helping keep the fire that broke out Saturday evening under control.

NC Forestry Services says that the fire remains at 41% containment, but they expect to have updated numbers later on Wednesday as the day continues and officials continue work.

So far, none of the dozen homes along Sauratown Mountain Road have been reported as suffering any damages. Residents were briefly evacuated from the area during the early days of the fire.

Officials are expected to give an update Wednesday afternoon with more information. Governor Roy Cooper will be visiting Stokes County to thank the firefighters who have been working nonstop.