(WGHP) — Overdoses are on the rise in the Piedmont Triad.

“We have children coming in here asking for help for their parents who are using opioids or have seen overdose,” said Susan Hunt, the executive director at Keaton’s Place in Asheboro. “These kids are in high school, and they are coming in crying to me saying, ‘We need some help for our family.'”

It’s the harsh reality of the fentanyl crisis in the Triad. Here is a look at the reported overdoses in a number of communities.

Drug overdose numbers

With many numbers for 2023 trending to surpass 2022 levels, Keaton’s Place knows there is work to do.

“We really have to have more people to do what we do because we are so busy every day,” Hunt said.

She founded Keaton’s Place in honor of her son who died from a fentanyl overdose. Now it’s her life mission to connect people to the resources they need.

“We clocked over 30,000 miles in about a year and a half all over the state taking people to rehab, detox and sober living,” Hunt said.

Keaton’s Place has helped hundreds of people, including Christ Frogge.

“I used drugs for almost 29 years,” Frogge said.

She closed the door on that part of her life and has been clean for 22 months. Now she is back in school and has an internship at Keaton’s Place.

“I wholeheartedly tried to die, but I feel like there is a purpose for me because I really shouldn’t be here,” Frogge said.

Her addiction started when she was 11 years old after a prescription for opioids to help with an injury.

“I had to numb my pain from some of the abuse that I went through, and the pain medicine numbed it, and then I started using other drugs,” Frogge said.

She once overdosed because of unknown fentanyl in her system. That’s a common story Hunt hears from more experienced drug users who are seeking help for the first time at Keaton’s Place.

“It’s like the dealers are just throwing stuff in a pot, stirring it up and giving it to whoever wants to buy it, and that is what is so scary for a lot of people now: You have no idea what is in your drugs,” Hunt said.

About 75 percent of people passing through Keaton’s Place started using between the ages of 13 and 15.

“It seems like the ease of getting drugs … seems to increase,” said Asheboro Police Chief Mark Lineberry.

He attributes the increase in overdoses to ease of access, a growing homeless population and the staffing shortage at the police department.

“I have to keep patrol full, so right now my drug unit, specialized drug units that fight on the drug front, are short in numbers,” Lineberry said.

There is no simple solution, but education for students and their parents is how Keaton’s Place is pushing forward.

“If the drug dealers don’t have customers, they are not going to stay here,” Hunt said.

Everyone agrees that it will take investment from all levels to properly fight the problem.

“It is not going to go away. We need to acknowledge it, accept it and work as a community and come together as a community to try to help people,” Frogge said.

For Frogge and Hunt, it’s a never-ending job, providing hope and comfort in a judgement-free zone at Keaton’s Place.

“When you lose a child, you have a hole in your heart that never goes away … Knowing that I am a source for other people to be able to get help for their kids is what keeps me going,” Hunt said.

Keaton’s Place will be hosting a couple of events coming up to recognize Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.

For a full list of their events including a vigil, car show and movie screening, check out their Facebook page.