EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — The Dan Riverkeeper team has reported four incidents of Spanish warning signs being vandalized, removed and stolen.

The team put up these signs in an effort to help more people understand what lies ahead when traveling to the Dan River. As summer kicks in, more people ride on tubes down the river.

“They use the river for recreation, for fishing. The tourism draw of this area is huge and is growing significantly,” Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam said.

Pulliam said safety is their biggest priority to avoid what happened two years ago.

On June 16, 2021, a family of nine went tubing on the Dan River, and the group went over the Duke Energy dam.

Five of those family members died.

Just last week, a grandmother and her grandchild had to be rescued from the river.

Pulliam hopes that these signs can make a difference.

“It’s a vast difference on the section of the river where the folks went down the Dan unexpectedly. The decommission bridges are littered with signs in English and Spanish. The access where you could get onto the river before those dams are also covered with the signages,” Pulliam said.

The Dan Riverkeeper has a total of 25 signs near the dam. It costs the team $200 per sign to replace.

“It’s concerning, especially when the language barrier is present. That’s something this county and this area and hopefully everywhere is more inviting,” Pulliam said.

The Rockingham County Tourism Development Team has also come up with guidebooks that provide information about the rivers and lakes in the area.