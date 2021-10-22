Officials at UNCG, NC A&T see more students seeking counseling services

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina A&T State University and UNC Greensboro officials said they have seen more students wanting and needing counseling services.

Vivian Barnette, Ph.D., is the executive director of counseling at A&T and said before now, most people didn’t report mental health issues.

“Since COVID, more people are coming forward and talking about some of those concerns that that have bothered them maybe over the last 18-20 months,” Barnette said.

Barnette said with more students needing help with counseling, they have seen a waitlist up to two weeks long.

Barnette said students that need emergency help get seen right away, while others are offered help through various apps until they are seen.

UNCG officials said they have also seen an increase in students that need counseling.

Director of the Counseling Center at UNCG Jennifer Whitney said this year the university has started programs that help students and staff learn how to respond to others dealing with mental health.

“It’s an international training and a more broad training about mental health and substance abuse issues overall and really helps folks understand, identify, and then to respond to mental health, substance abuse broadly,” Whitney said.

Whitney said they have also started a program that helps to prevent suicides in the campus community.

Health officials said all these services are ways to acknowledge and understand a growing epidemic.