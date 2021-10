WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A standoff is underway in Winston-Salem on Thursday night, according to Winston-Salem police investigators.

The standoff is taking place in the area of South Main and Garland streets.

Officers, including SWAT, are on the scene.

Winston-Salem police have not said what led up to the standoff.

FOX8 is working to get additional details. Check back for updates.