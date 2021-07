WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are on the scene of a shooting at the intersection of Willow Oak Way and Richard Allen Lane in Winston-Salem.

Police confirmed that the shooting was not an officer-involved shooting.

Witnesses say someone opened fire in the neighborhood at about 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

No one was hurt but there was some property damage.

