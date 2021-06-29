Officers hold flyer response in High Point after man allegedly kills 19-year-old High Point University student

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police held a flyer response in High Point after a man was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend and taking her body to Tennessee to dispose of it.

Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death and tampering with a corpse after allegedly killing 19-year-old High Point University student Gianna Rose Delgado on June 21, according to High Point police.

On Tuesday, officers and community members walked through the area of Palladium Park apartments, where the couple lived, to spread flyers and offer information about domestic violence.

This flyer response was part of the Offender Focused Domestic Violence initiative. The initiative is aimed at stopping “crimes associated with intimate partner violence,” according to police.

As part of the flyer response, officers promoted the High Point Community Against Action non-profit, Crime Stoppers of High Point and the Guilford County Family Justice Center.

HPCAV is a non-profit organization working with the Violent Crimes Task Force, which includes High point officers, corrections officers, ATF, FBI, SBI, DEA, District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The team works to help offenders turn their lives around.

Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips leading to arrests and answers to investigations.

Police described the Guilford County Family Justice Center as a “one stop shop” for victims of domestic

violence, sexual assault, child abuse and elder abuse. The trained staff work to offer safety, legal, social and health services to people and families in need.

Officers also remind the public to call 911 or Family Service of the Piedmont’s 24-hour Crisis Hotline at (336) 273-7273 if you are in immediate danger.

Police were called to 3942-2E Pallas Way at 12:41 p.m. on June 21 to check on Delgado after getting information that she was assaulted.

Following an investigation, Cadogan was identified as the suspect.

According to the Carter County, Tennessee, court documents, Cadogan contacted a friend in Tennessee, admitting he strangled Delgado to death during an argument and needed help with disposing of Delgado’s body and car. The friend went to the Kingsport Police Department to report a homicide.

During a later call between Cadogan and the friend, while the friend was at the police department, a Kingsport police lieutenant listened in.

During the call, the friend agreed to meet Cadogan at the Fish Springs Marina in Carter County to put Delgado’s body and car in Watauga Lake.

A Carter County sheriff’s deputy spotted and stopped Cadogan, who was driving Delgado’s car, near the marina.

Delgado’s body was found inside the car.

Delgado was a student at High Point University, according to a High Point police investigation report.