LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington police officer and a cement truck collided on Martin Luther King Drive on Tuesday morning, according to Lexington police.

At about 10 a.m., police say the two vehicles crashed between Salisbury Street and North Church Street.

The driver of the cement truck is OK. The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No word on who was at fault.

Police believe that the officer was not driving with lights and siren on or responding to a call.

An investigation is underway to collect more information.