Officer shot in IHOP parking lot on Lanada Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer was injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

At 1:55 p.m., officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the parking lot of the IHOP at 1101 Lanada Road.

Police said a struggle ensued between officers and the suspect.

During the struggle, a female officer was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect sustained minor injuries from the struggle.

Police have not released the names of the injured officer or the suspect.