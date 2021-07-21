Officer hospitalized in attack at Guilford County detention center prompts NC Department of Labor safety review

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Representatives from the N.C. Department of Labor will be performing an employee safety review in the wake of an attack that sent a detention officer to the hospital.

Around 10:30 p.m. on July 15, Officer Sheldon Kaminsky was assigned to an inmate housing pod in the Greensboro Detention Center. Deputies said there was a brief verbal exchange between Kaminsky and 21-year-old inmate Elijah J. Evans. Moments later deputies said Evans got behind the floor officer’s desk and hit the law enforcement veteran with his fists and knocked him unconscious causing him to fall to the floor.

The officer’s wife, Candy Kaminsky, said her husband has been unconscious, sedated and on a ventilator inside the Mose Cone Hospital Intensive Care Unit for five days now. She has been by his side since the attack.

The sheriff’s office will meet with representatives from the Department of Labor this week for a “standard employee safety review”. The sheriff’s office says they will be giving them their full cooperation and will be sharing all available information including video of the incident.

FOX8 and the officer’s wife have both requested the video be released but have not received it.

The “sudden, spontaneous and unprovoked” nature of the assault on Officer Kaminsky was not the result of any issues with the safety policies or procedures within the office, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additionally, they say at this time they are not instituting any new policies or procedures as a result of this incident.

No word on if the results of the Department of Labor’s review would change that.

Officer Kaminsky is a three-year veteran of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. He has spent nearly 40 years in law enforcement, including 22 years on the Los Angeles police force, according to his wife.