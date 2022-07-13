(WGHP) – All-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes have taken over streets in the Piedmont Triad. Law enforcement officials have warned it’s dangerous and illegal and say they see it happen more during the summer.

“In your neighborhood, you expect for it to be safe and illegal things like that are happening,” said Warditra Hancock, who lives in Greensboro. “It’s not safe for you. It’s not safe for other drivers. It’s not safe for children.”

She’s seen dirt bikes and four-wheelers on Denny Road several times a week. Hancock said at times, it might be one driver or a dozen before the sun goes down.

“No protective gear, no helmets, shorts,” she said. “Some of them don’t even have a shirt on…riding on the back four wheels, doing stunts, tricks, just whatever they want to do, and it’s really scary.”

It has disrupted her peace, and she’s worried someone might get hurt.

“They don’t look or anything,” she said. “They just zip out, and cars coming over this hill may or may not see them.”

It’s what High Point Police Officer Andrew Dekker has seen more of on his patrols.

“I get it,” Dekker said. “They could probably be a lot of fun, but they aren’t toys, and they certainly aren’t toys that should be used on the road.”

Dekker told FOX8 that children as young as nine have been injured driving illegally on the streets. He said most are not wearing safety gear.

“There’s a criminal aspect, and there’s also a safety aspect,” he said. “A two-wheeled vehicle can leave the roadway a lot easier than a four-wheeled vehicle can.”

The HPPD charged 23 people with an ATV violation between April and June. It included some parents who let their children drive the vehicles.

Hancock said more needs to be done for people who take the risk on the roads.

“They’re getting away with it. It’s as simple as that,” she said. “They need to have some examples of people getting in trouble, being reprimanded for these actions to show that this is not a game.”

Dekker told FOX8 the HPPD has seized around two dozen illegal vehicles, including dirt bikes and four-wheelers. People cannot get them back until they show proof of ownership, and the case is closed.

Hancock plans to stay prepared for what may zoom around the corner.

“You just got to be aware,” she said. “It could happen, and you just kind of plan ahead.”

Dekker recommends if people see this type of illegal activity to take a video and report it to the police.