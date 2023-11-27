GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Many parents heard rumblings on social media about a potential strike and reached out to their school administrators. At Oak View Elementary School, they didn’t have to worry at all.

“I panicked because being the PTA president … How are we going to provide lunch to all of these students and then my own child?” said Rodericka Moore, PTA president at OVES.

She checked with OVES principal Bennie Bradley first thing Monday morning.

“I was like, ‘Are the lunch ladies here?’ And he said, ‘Yes. We are so lucky. We have the best lunch ladies ever,’” she said.

Moore turned panic into pride and knew they had to do something for their beloved cafeteria staff.

“I wanted to show appreciation because they didn’t have to come and feed our over 500 students,” she said.

But they did, and she rallied the PTA to surprise the cafeteria workers later that morning with gift cards, a cup and flowers.

“Let’s just give them flowers because we want to give people flowers while they are still here,” she said.

The surprise at OVES was well-received.

“They actually cried. It was touching because it was an honor to make someone’s day,” Moore said.

As for the strike, she supports the cafeteria staff making more money.

“They definitely need to get paid what they are worth because they are important to us,” she said.