OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — One North Carolina mother is getting ready to spend her first Christmas without her daughter.

Aliyah Thornhill was the 14-year-old girl who was hit and killed by a car in Oak Ridge while trick-or-treating with a friend back in October.

The mom teared up while saying it’s been 53 days since that accident took her daughter’s life. She said every day gets a little easier, but this is not something you get over. It’s something you learn to live with, and that’s what she’s trying to do.

“Some pain you’re going to carry,” said Ayonna Suttles, Aliyah’s mom. “There’s still going to be a wound there, but you’ve got to figure out how to move forward. So that’s really what I’ve been taking this time to do.”

Suttles and her daughter spent their Christmases traveling.

“We spent Christmas and New Year’s in Myrtle Beach,” Suttles said. “We had that experience of traveling at Christmas time. I just wanted to continue that tradition.”

Suttles is at the beach again this Christmas. This time, she’s without Aliyah.

“Before I leave here, I definitely will spread some ashes,” she said.

Suttles remembers the call she got on Halloween night when Aliyah was hit by an SUV on Haw River Road in Oak Ridge.

“It’s still hard to believe a little bit,” she said. “I know that she’s here with me.”

Suttles said she spent the first several weeks doing nothing but crying. Every day, she’s taking small steps toward healing.

“I cry every day, and I know that I’m going to cry every day,” she said. “I’ve finally been able to…put on makeup and just get back to being who I was when Aliyah was here.”

Part of that healing is sharing stories about her beautiful baby girl, who lit up the stage as a singer, dancer and actress.

“I got a whole bunch of memories,” Suttles said. “At one point, it was a little hard to look at them because I would just break down. But now I’m able to actually look at them and write about them and just share what she meant to me.”

This first Christmas without Aliyah, Suttles is reminding people to do one thing her daughter did often: give out love.

“Not because you want something in return…because it’s the right thing to do,” she said. “When you give out kindness to other people, it actually shows them love…and it does something for you, too.”

Suttles is part of a grief support group, and she’s also doing creative therapy. She journals every day, writing down conversations she would’ve had with Aliyah if she were here. She’s putting it together to create a book called “Life without Li.”

The mom is also working on other ways to honor her daughter