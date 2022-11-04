OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thursday night, the Oak Ridge Town Council discussed road safety after a teenage girl was killed on Haw River Road on Halloween.

It’s the same road where another child was killed at a Halloween event in 2019.

At their monthly meeting, council members expressed their condolences to her family and how they’re working to prevent yet another tragedy.

Oak Ridge Mayor Ann Schneider shared since Monday night’s crash, she’s received several suggestions on how to make Haw River Road safer. She knows there isn’t one solution.

At the town council meeting, she heard from community members about their thoughts and ideas. One thing several people want to see is more lights along this dark stretch of the road.

“I’d like to recognize a more somber event, the heartbreaking death of 14-year-old Aliyah Thornhill,” said Mayor Schneider to open up Thursday night’s meeting.

It started with a moment of silence to honor Aliyah Thornhill, who was hit and killed on Halloween night on Haw River Road.

Brooke Tilley lost her 11-year-old son, Noah Chambers, on the same road three years ago. She attended the meeting with Noah’s brother, and she used her three minutes during the public comment period to discuss the changes she wants to see.

“In this case, number one I would like to see lighting come up,” said Tilley. “I have to say that’s one of the most important to me.”

Tilley is collaborating with a trooper who was on the scene the night Noah died. They’re brainstorming solutions like adding stop signs and sidewalks and reducing the speed limit from 45 to 35.

“I think any change and improvement is work asking for,” she said.

Three other people echoed Tilley’s concerns and called for the town council to remember their requests.

“Do not forget,” said one speaker. “Make this a priority to put lights, stop signs, speed bumps and awareness in that area in honor of Noah and Aliyah.”

Other ideas included adding crosswalks with flashing lights and restricting access to 18-wheelers.

“It’s only a matter of time before one of those trucks hits someone head-on,” said Danny O’Connor, the vice president of Arbor Run’s HOA. “I hope it doesn’t happen and I hope things are fixed before that.”

Haw River Road is partly in Oak Ridge and partly in Stokesdale. Mayor Schneider is working with the Stokesdale Town Council, Guilford County commissioners and NCDOT leaders to make the necessary changes to avoid another loss of life.

“I think the first thing we feel is grief,” said Schneider. “Then we want to move on to doing something positive.”

Mayor Schneider knows any proposed changes won’t happen overnight. Until then, council members said there are steps the community can take to make the road safer. They want to make sure pedestrians are walking facing traffic and wearing light-colored clothes. They’re asking drivers to follow the speed limits and stay off their phones.