(WGHP) — Here are the Top 10 most-watched videos on MyFOX8.com for 2022. Do you remember any of them?

1 – Welfare check leads to investigation into staffing shortage at Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center

2 – Apparent road rage incident caught on camera on I-73 in Guilford County

3 – Uber driver who spent five hours stuck on I-95 gets offered new job

4 – ‘It’s absolutely insane’ – Viral video captures frenzy at Raleigh open house, competitive housing market

5 – First case of monkeypox confirmed in Davidson County

6 – Bob Saget dead at 65

7 – Miss North Carolina named 2019 Miss USA

Archival video re-published with a report that former Miss North Carolina and Miss USA Cheslie Kryst passed away.

8 – Former nurse in Winston-Salem charged with murder

9 – At least 1 dead after 10-vehicle crash on I-40 west, near NC 61, in Guilford County

10 – 400 gallons of fuel stolen from High Point gas station