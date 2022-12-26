(WGHP) — Here are the Top 10 most-watched videos on MyFOX8.com for 2022. Do you remember any of them?
1 – Welfare check leads to investigation into staffing shortage at Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center
2 – Apparent road rage incident caught on camera on I-73 in Guilford County
3 – Uber driver who spent five hours stuck on I-95 gets offered new job
4 – ‘It’s absolutely insane’ – Viral video captures frenzy at Raleigh open house, competitive housing market
5 – First case of monkeypox confirmed in Davidson County
6 – Bob Saget dead at 65
7 – Miss North Carolina named 2019 Miss USA
Archival video re-published with a report that former Miss North Carolina and Miss USA Cheslie Kryst passed away.