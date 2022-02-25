Nurse in Thomasville who battled breast cancer retires after 32 years

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad nurse is no longer wearing scrubs after 32 years of caring for people. She is now focusing on her life after retirement.

“I’m still trying to grasp that I’m retired,” said Cheryl Eaddy, a former nurse from Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center. “I’m so glad God placed me in nursing.”

For more than three decades and through three major hospital renovations, Eaddy said the hospital was essentially her second home.

“It was family,” she said. “It was my second family, and sometimes it was my first family.”

Her team was dedicated to helping people in their most vulnerable moments. Eaddy’s focus went beyond the X-rays and surgeries.

“To take care of the whole patient and not just go in and give medications and just give them a meal,” Eaddy said. “Take care of them entirely.”

She leaned on her strong faith in God when her personal health journey became uncertain.

“It carried me through when I was diagnosed with breast cancer because I knew what to do for my patients, but I didn’t know what to do with the diagnosis for me,” she said. “I placed it in God’s hands, and he just guided me through it.”

Eaddy’s been cancer-free for more than 10 years. Her battle helped her understand what patients fighting felt at the time.

“I could say ‘OK, I know what you’re going through because I’ve been through it myself, so we’re going to get through it together,'” Eaddy said.

She documented her time at the hospital. Her nursing “wall of fame” in her home displayed her nursing degrees, pictures of her journey and most importantly the impact her mother left on her.

“I know she would be very proud of me, and I’m so thankful to her for giving me this love of nursing,” she said.

Her mother, Shriley Eaddy, helped pave the way for African American nurses in Davidson County. She was the first to graduate from the then Davidson County Community College nursing program in 1972.

On Feb. 22, 2022, Eaddy’s coworkers celebrated her retirement with gifts including a charm bracelet inscribed with her work dates and a collection of photos.

“If I don’t see some of them again, I’ve got great memories of them, and that’s a treasure,” Eaddy said.

She told FOX8’s Tyler Hardin the secret to success is simple.

“Great leadership and teamwork and just expressing your love of patients and their families, and that’s the big secret,” she said.

Eaddy said she will never forget her team at the hospital.

“I may not remember a name, but I will remember you in my heart,” she said.

Nursing will always be a part of Eaddy’s life. She said she may jump back into the profession at some point.

She encourages everyone to get a health screening including a mammogram and colonoscopy at the appropriate age.