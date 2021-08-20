Novant Health updates visitor guidelines in wake of rising COVID-19 numbers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Novant Health has updated its visitor restrictions due to the rising COVID-19 spread.

As of August 24, all patients may have one overnight visitor. The visitor must be 12 or older, not currently sick and able to pass COVID-19 screen questions. Masks will be required.

No COVID-19 patients, or patients suspected of having COVID-19, are permitted visitors but they can request clergy.

From the press release, additional visitor restrictions include:

No visitors are permitted in the emergency department waiting room with adult patients unless the patient is over 65 or is clearly in need of a support person. One visitor will be permitted once the patient is in a treatment room.

Inpatient, critical care, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and pediatric patients are each allowed two visitors per day; visitors must be the same two people per day.

Obstetric and labor and delivery patients are allowed one support person for the entire stay. These patients may also have a certified doula in addition.

Exceptions may continue to be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care.

For more information about Novant Health’s visitor restrictions, visit NovantHealth.org/Coronavirus.