Novant expands ‘Bedside’ app access to several Triad hospitals; patients can view charts, play games

Patient woman lying in hospital bed and using with smart phone while recovering in hospital (Getty)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., (WGHP) – Novant Health announced the expansion of their MyChart Bedside to 12 more medical centers.

MyChart Bedside is a part of Novant Health’s patient portal, MyChart, and allows patients to access their health information from their phone or tablet while in the hospital.

After a successful pilot program at three hospitals in Charlotte, they’re expanding access to MyChart Bedside to an additional dozen medical centers.

The hospitals in the FOX8 viewing areas that will now have access to the app are:

Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

“Improving the patient experience is a top priority for Novant Health and that often starts with easier access to health information,” said Jill McKinney, Novant Health’s senior director of IT applications. “More than 1 million Novant Health patients use MyChart to communicate with their care team and we’re always looking for ways to make the tool more robust. Following a two-year MyChart Bedside pilot program that ended with positive patient feedback, we’re excited to expand this service to more facilities.”

The app allows a person to make requests for items such as blankets and even has games.

MyChart Bedside data will also automatically sync with a patient’s existing MyChart account.