GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – About half of public-school students across the Piedmont Triad appear to have regained some of the learning they lost during the coronavirus pandemic, and about half of their schools are performing below a grade C level.

Those were among the findings Thursday when the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction provided its testing scores for the 2021-22 school year.

You can sort data on the DPI’s site by clicking on individual districts and schools on the left rail.

The assimilation of data showed that 51% of students statewide graded at proficient when they finished the school year in the spring. That was up from 45% who met standards when the year started but is considerably below the 59% that had been at level at the ends of each school year between 2017 and 2019. There was no grading from 2019 until last fall because of the pandemic.

Only 10% of students performed at the highest level, and 24% were at Level 4. Female students outperformed male students, and white students fared significantly better than most minority groups.

There were only 22 schools among 436 in the Triad that graded A, and 54 more reached a B level. About a third of schools rated a C, and 36.5% made D. Statewide there were 145 schools that graded A and 446 that scored B.

But about 2 of 3 schools in the Triad met (42.6%) or exceeded (20%) their goals for improving their scores.

Only one school in the Triad earned an A for surpassing its reading goals, and 22 graded at B. In math, those numbers were slightly better: 7 and 44. But in both cases more than half the schools fell below their targets.

When breaking down grades by reading or performing math at grade level, here’s how many schools in the Triad attained each grade:

A B C D F

Reading grade 1 22 94 156 72

Math grade 7 44 96 131 67

Proficiency scores

All students were evaluated for not only their overall proficiency but also for their readiness for college and career. Those numbers were aggregated by schools and by district. You can find a full breakdown for each school by sorting schools and topics at the state’s dashboard.

For instance, statewide about 29% of eighth-graders made passing scores on their end-of-grade reading assignments based on college and career readiness. Based on overall proficiency, though, that number is 51%.

School district performance

Across the Triad, Elkin City schools ranked best for the overall percentage of students were at grade level (61.5%) and college-and-career ready (43.3%).

Davie County, Surry County and Wilkes County were the next three, all scoring at 58% or better for overall proficiency. Only seven school districts in the Triad surpassed the state’s 51% grade-level proficiency.

Six districts surpassed the state’s 34% college-and-career readiness – Elkin, Davie, Surry, Wilkes, Mount Airy and Davidson County.

Guilford and Forsyth County, the two largest among the 14 counties and 18 districts, ranked in the middle of the pack in both evaluations. Caswell County and Thomasville City schools ranked lowest in both.

Here’s a breakdown.

Guilford County snapshot

Whitney Oakley, superintendent at Guilford County Schools. (GCS PHOTO)

Guilford County Schools officials said more than half of their schools either met or exceeded expected growth. Whitney Oakley, one day into being the district’s new superintendent after serving in that role on an acting basis, put a positive spend on the students’ efforts to recover their learning loss.

"Our learning recovery strategies are based on three principles: expanding learning times, high dosage tutoring and acceleration not remediation,” she said.

The district’s efforts were discussed as exemplary during a call last week with first lady Jill Biden, Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) and national educational leaders.

"Third-grade students were the most affected by the pandemic,” GCS Chief Performance Officer Sonya Stephens said. “If you recall, they spent part of their first-grade year learning remotely and half of their second-grade year."