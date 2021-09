GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Northern Guilford high school assistant football coach has been arrested.

Connor Jordan Earp, 25, was arrested on Wednesday.

He was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child under the age of sixteen. According to court documents, the victim is a student.

His next court hearing is scheduled for late October.

