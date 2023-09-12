GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Guilford County schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon while law enforcement officials investigated in the area, according to a statement released by Guilford County Schools.

Northeast Middle School and Northeast High School delayed dismissal.

School officials say all students and staff are safe.

This is a developing story.

The full GCS statement is presented below:

Northeast Middle and Northeast High delayed dismissals while law enforcement completed an investigation in the area. Out of an abundance of caution, both schools were placed on lockdown. All students and staff are safe. Buses will be delayed slightly as we complete the last of our safety precautions. We want to thank everyone involved, especially our law enforcement partners, for keeping our students safe. And we also want to thank our parents for their patience as we followed the proper safety procedures. –GCS