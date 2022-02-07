North Wilkesboro woman killed after truck hits tree, overturned; driver charged with DWI, troopers say

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has died after a crash in Wilkes County.

According to Highway Patrol, just before 1 a.m. on Saturday troopers responded to a fatal collision on Balls Mill Road bear NC 115.

According to the release, a 2016 Chevrolet truck veered left of center, ran off the road, hit a tree and overturned.

The driver, identified as Shelby Kyle Beck, 30, of Mims, Florida, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Troopers say Beck had not been wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol is suspected to have contributed to the crash.

A passenger in the truck, Bethany Morgan Burch, 28, of North Wilkesboro, died at the scene. Troopers say she was not wearing a seatbelt either.

Beck has been charged with DWI. Additional charges are pending.

