North Wilkesboro motorcyclist dies after colliding with trailer, troopers say

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Wilkes County.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, they were called to the scene of a crash just after 6 p.m. Monday in Wilkes County, on NC 268 at Edwards Lakeview Drive.

Troopers say that a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada was towing a trailer down Edwards Lakeview Drive. They attempted to turn left onto NC 268, turning into the path of a motorcycle heading west on the highway.

The motorcycle overturned and the rider, Matthew William Curry, 39, of North Wilkesboro, hit the trailer. Curry was critically injured and taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

The driver of the Oldsmobile was not injured. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. Troopers do not believe impairment was a factor.