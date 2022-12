ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Welcome, Haji!

The North Carolina Zoo announced on Monday that a new lion now calls the zoo home.

His name is Haji, which means “journey.”

He has moved into the zoo as a new companion for the zoo’s female lion, Mekita.

Haji, who is almost three years old, was born in New Orleans at the Audubon Zoo.

Visitors to the NC Zoo will be able to meet him in the new year.