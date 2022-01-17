North Carolina Zoo to remain closed Tuesday due to snow, ice

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Zoo will remain closed through Tuesday due to the impact of the winter storm that struck North Carolina.

The zoo had planned to close on Sunday and Monday citing weather.

On Monday, the zoo announced that it would need to remain closed on Tuesday as well.

While you may not be able to visit the zoo, the North Carolina Zoo and the NC Zoo Society say “it’s the perfect time to catch up on” National Geographic’s “Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina.”

The show, which is available on Disney+ and the Nat Geo Wild, offers an up-close look at the animals. The series gives a behind-the-scenes look at the elephants, rhinos and other animals that call the zoo home.

“Secrets of the Zoo” also highlights hardworking zookeepers and veterinarians.