North Carolina Zoo to remain closed through Wednesday as crews continue clearing snow, ice

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Zoo, which closed Sunday due to wintry weather, plans to stay closed through Wednesday.

The zoo had planned to close on Sunday and Monday citing weather before the closure was extended to Tuesday and then to Wednesday.

Zoo officials say the extended closure is to give staff more time to clear the 500-acre zoo.

“We have a staff right now of about 15 people just working on the grounds,” Dustin Smith of the North Carolina Zoo said on Tuesday. “We have a horticulture team that came in this morning, very early as soon as it was safe to drive and they got all of the heavy machinery they need, whether it was the tractors or the Bobcats and all the snow shovels that they needed, and they’re going through the park and clearing the pathways.”

While you may not be able to visit the zoo, the North Carolina Zoo and the NC Zoo Society say “it’s the perfect time to catch up on” National Geographic’s “Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina.”

The show, which is available on Disney+ and the Nat Geo Wild, offers an up-close look at the animals. The series gives a behind-the-scenes look at the elephants, rhinos and other animals that call the zoo home.

“Secrets of the Zoo” also highlights hardworking zookeepers and veterinarians.