ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Zoo family will soon be one giraffe bigger.

On Thursday, the zoo revealed that Leia and Jack, two of the zoo’s four giraffes, are expecting. This calf, which will likely be born this spring, would be Leia’s first.

Giraffes Leia and Jack walking at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, N.C. (Courtesy of the North Carolina Zoo)

Because of the pregnancy, Leia may be behind the scenes more, and the zoo says that Jack and the other two giraffes, Turbo and Amelia, will likely stick by her side.

“We appreciate your patience during this exciting time!” the zoo said.

According to a blog post from the North Carolina Zoo, visitors to the zoo often notice that Jack doesn’t look like the other three giraffes. That’s because, while three of the zoo’s giraffes are “reticulated giraffes,” Jack is the zoo’s only “northern giraffe.”