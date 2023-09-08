ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for hitting and killing her boyfriend with a vehicle back in May, police said.

The deadly incident happened at 1:28 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, along Walton Street.

As Granite Quarry officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, identified as Jimmy Paul, in the front yard of a home under a vehicle. Paul was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Several months later, Paul’s girlfriend, identified as Tysh Simpson, was arrested in connection to Paul’s death. The arrest comes after ‘an exhaustive investigation’ with the help of the North Carolina SBI, the NC State Highway Patrol, and the Rowan County DA’s Office.

“Many hours were spent reviewing forensic evidence, conducting interviews and follow-ups. With the final review of the evidence, the District Attorney’s Office authorized charging the victim’s girlfriend, Tysh Simpson, with voluntary manslaughter,” Chief Mark Cook said, with the Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority.