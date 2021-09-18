North Carolina’s unemployment rate has fallen for 11 months in a row

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate declined slightly in August, which means it’s now fallen for 11 months in a row.

The state Commerce Department said on Friday the seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell from 4.4% in July to 4.3% last month.

The agency says the number of people employed grew in August by 17,600 and the overall labor force increased by almost 11,800.

Other data shows total nonfarm employment actually falling in August.

The state unemployment rate soared to 13.5% in spring 2020 amid COVID-19 lockdowns and commerce restrictions.

The pre-pandemic rate had been as low as 3.5%.